Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Australian 'Bikie Gang' Laws Disproportionately Target Indigenous People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Australian laws aimed at dangerous outlaw motorcycle gangs have been found to overwhelmingly target First Nations people, according to the results of an internal police inquiry seen by media.

The so-called bikie gang laws were introduced in the state of New South Wales in 2012 in response to a series of drive-by shootings in Sydney. The package includes consorting laws that punish people for associating with convicted criminals with a maximum of three years in prison.

An internal memo, cited by The Guardian newspaper, said the state's police watchdog was concerned about a high rate of Aboriginal Australians being jailed under the consorting laws and was seeking advice about what can be done to "reduce the over-representation.

The probe found that 40 percent of people subjected to the laws from February 2019 to June 2020 were indigenous. This is four percentage points more than the proportion of Aboriginal people issued with a police warning for consorting, according to a 2016 report, the paper said.

