Open Menu

Australian Capital Celebrates Chinese New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Australian capital celebrates Chinese New Year

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Australian capital Canberra has staged a Spring Festival gala performance featuring the traditional charm of central China's culture to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a key part of the 26th Australian National Multicultural Festival.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in his opening speech on Friday that the Spring Festival, as the most important traditional festival of China, contains the common values of all mankind, such as harmony, hope and tolerance, and he hoped that everyone could feel the unique charm of Chinese culture through the performance.

Through the joint efforts of both sides, the relationship between China and Australia has embarked on the right path of improvement and development, Xiao said, adding that in the new year, China will actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges and dialogues in various fields, deepen practical cooperation, and consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Australia China Canberra All

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

12 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

12 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

12 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

13 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

13 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

13 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

13 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

13 hours ago

More Stories From World