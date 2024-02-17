Australian capital celebrates Chinese New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Australian capital Canberra has staged a Spring Festival gala performance featuring the traditional charm of central China's culture to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a key part of the 26th Australian National Multicultural Festival.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in his opening speech on Friday that the Spring Festival, as the most important traditional festival of China, contains the common values of all mankind, such as harmony, hope and tolerance, and he hoped that everyone could feel the unique charm of Chinese culture through the performance.

Through the joint efforts of both sides, the relationship between China and Australia has embarked on the right path of improvement and development, Xiao said, adding that in the new year, China will actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges and dialogues in various fields, deepen practical cooperation, and consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two countries.