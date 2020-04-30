Australian Capital Territory Becomes First in Country to Be Free From COVID-19 - Reports

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has become the first region in the country to declare itself free of COVID-19 after no new cases of the infection have been found over the past day for the first time in almost two months, media reported on Thursday

According to 7News broadcaster, ACT has no active cases as well.

"Today marks the first time in seven weeks our territory has no active cases of COVID-19 and this is because of the strong work the community is doing to stop this virus," regional chief health officer, Dr.

Kerryn Coleman said as quoted by the broadcaster.

ACT was the only Australian region remaining free of the coronavirus until the first case on March 12. Since then, it registered a total of 106 cases of the infection, including 103 recoveries and three fatalities.

According to the daily update of the Australian Health Ministry, a total of eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the case tally to 6,746. As many as 90 patients have died of the disease and 5,685 have recovered.