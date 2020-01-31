Australian Capital Territory Declares State of Alert Due to Bushfires - Chief Minister

The Australian Capital Territory has declared a state of alert due to raging bushfires, Andrew Barr, the territory's chief minister, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Australian Capital Territory has declared a state of alert due to raging bushfires, Andrew Barr, the territory's chief minister, said on Friday.

"Given the best advice available to me, I have just made a decision to declare a Territory-wide state of alert for the Australian Capital Territory," Barr said, as quoted by Australia's 9News broadcaster.

Southern suburbs of Canberra are facing a combination of extreme heat and wind, he said. The Orroral Valley bushfire, as it is being called, has already destroyed approximately 8 percent of the region's land and may be the worst since the devastating fires of 2003.

Canberra may face the heat of up to 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) accompanied by strong winds on Friday and Saturday, the chief minister added.

The bushfires, which have been ravaging across Australia since September, have reportedly claimed around 30 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and killed over one billion animals.