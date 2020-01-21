Australian, Chinese youth celebrate Lunar New Year in Sydney with inspiring performances

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Teenagers from China and Australia have celebrated the Lunar New Year Down Under on Monday evening, at an inspiring event which showcased both traditional culture and cutting edge technology.

At the Sydney Chinese Cultural Center, around 130 young people were involved in the colorful extravaganza that saw visiting students from China's Jiangsu province perform Huangmei Opera in full costume for the local crowd.

In return, Australian students performed glamorous contemporary jazz routines.

"We are extremely lucky to be connected with these performances, and the artistic side of the Chinese community," Australian dance teacher from Select Dance Co Jocelyn Ide said during her address.

"It's always of a high standard and it's so exciting and unusual for us to watch." "Of course, dance is a universal language which is spoken by all. So to be given the opportunity to experience the joining of our two cultures is invaluable, especially for our younger generations.

" As part of a series of the "Happy Chinese New Year" events to be held over the Spring Festival period, the China-Australia Youth Culture and Technology Festival also showcased over 30 paintings and calligraphy creations with the theme of "Beautiful China" and "Australia in My Eyes." In order to highlight technology exchanges between the two nations, students also gave impressive demonstrations of aerial drones and small robotic vehicles.

"The event provides a good opportunity for young people of both countries to experience the charm of Chinese and Australian multiculturalism, enhance friendship and broaden their horizons," Director of the Sydney Chinese Cultural Center Xiao Xiayong said.

"We hope that Chinese and Australian youths will conduct more cultural and scientific exchange activities in the future, to get a better understanding of different civilizations around the world and to view them with an open and inclusive mind."