UrduPoint.com

Australian Cities Fall Short On Walkability, Public Transport: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

A new report from Australia's RMIT University has assessed cities around the world for their walkability and transport access, and researchers said that Australia's major capitals fail to stack up

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:A new report from Australia's RMIT University has assessed cities around the world for their walkability and transport access, and researchers said that Australia's major capitals fail to stack up.

The report, published in Lancet Global Health and released to the public on Wednesday, showed how some major Australian cities, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, failed to meet health and sustainability thresholds due to their car-centric layout and poor access to public transport.

Lead researcher, Distinguished Professor Billie Giles-Corti said the report was a wake-up call for Australia's urban design standards.

"Despite positive rhetoric about health, sustainability and liveability, many cities we studied -- including in Australia -- did not have adequate policies to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles," she said.

Related Topics

World Australia Poor Adelaide Melbourne Sydney From

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

33 seconds ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

36 seconds ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

38 seconds ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

40 seconds ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

5 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.