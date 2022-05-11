Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:A new report from Australia's RMIT University has assessed cities around the world for their walkability and transport access, and researchers said that Australia's major capitals fail to stack up.

The report, published in Lancet Global Health and released to the public on Wednesday, showed how some major Australian cities, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, failed to meet health and sustainability thresholds due to their car-centric layout and poor access to public transport.

Lead researcher, Distinguished Professor Billie Giles-Corti said the report was a wake-up call for Australia's urban design standards.

"Despite positive rhetoric about health, sustainability and liveability, many cities we studied -- including in Australia -- did not have adequate policies to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles," she said.