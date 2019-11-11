UrduPoint.com
Australian Citizen Jailed In Vietnam For 'terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Vietnam jailed a dissident with Australian citizenship for 12 years Monday on terrorism charges, his lawyer told AFP, in the one-party state where anti-government criticism is routinely quashed

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Vietnam jailed a dissident with Australian citizenship for 12 years Monday on terrorism charges, his lawyer told AFP, in the one-party state where anti-government criticism is routinely quashed.

Chau Van Kham, who fought against the communists during the Vietnam War, belongs to the outlawed Viet Tan group and was in Vietnam for a fact-finding mission when he was arrested in January.

The 70-year-old was jailed for "terrorism against the People's Administration" and will be deported after he serves his sentence, his lawyer Trinh Vinh Phuc told AFP.

