Australian Citizens Stuck In China's Epidemic Epicenter Feel Let Down By Gov't - Reports

Australian Citizens Stuck in China's Epidemic Epicenter Feel Let Down by Gov't - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Australian citizens who are still stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new strain of coronavirus, feel let down after reports emerged that the Australian government may not organize the third evacuation flight to repatriate roughly 100 Australian nationals still in the city, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Desmond Lim, a resident of Sydney whose wife Jing Gong had traveled to Wuhan to visit family during the Chinese New Year holiday in late January, told the newspaper that while evacuation flights were organized that prioritized repatriating children and elderly people, those who are remaining in the Chinese city feel left behind.

"It feels a bit like they are trying to sweep the rest of us under the carpet and make the situation go away. It's not the right thing to do," Lim told the newspaper.

Another Australian citizen, Chloe Yu, told the newspaper that some young adults had been evacuated from Wuhan, while a certain number of elderly Australian citizens remained there.

"There are people who also need help here. An elderly man reported he might run out of high blood pressure medication and stroke medication. But somehow he has not been picked on a flight either," Yu said.

The Australian government has so far evacuated 545 citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak, the newspaper reported. An additional 35 Australian citizens were given seats on a flight organized by Air New Zealand last week.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in Wuhan in late December. So far, the virus has infected over 40,600 people worldwide, killing 910 people. There have been 15 confirmed cases in Australia so far.

