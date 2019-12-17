Australian Court Jails Khayat Brothers for 76 Years Over 2017 Bomb Plot - Reports

Brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat have been sentenced to 40 and 36 years of imprisonment, respectively, over a failed plot to blow up an Etihad plane from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a device hidden inside a meat grinder in July of 2017, Australian media reported on Tuesday

Earlier this year, the two brothers were found guilty of preparing a terrorist act.

According to Justice Christine Adamson, as quoted by the ABC broadcaster, the brothers managed to spread terror in the minds of the general public and "jeopardized the sense of safety" in the community, although they had failed to implement the plot.

The court jailed Khaled Khayat to 40 years without parole for 30 years, while his brother, Mahmoud, received a jail term of 36 years without parole for 27 years, the media said.

In 2017, the Australian authorities detained several individuals on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack aboard an international Etihad Airways flight. The brothers were planning to smuggle a bomb hidden inside a meat grinder in their bag. This plot was abandoned as the luggage was found to be overweight by 7 kilograms. The brothers also planned an attack using poisonous gas.