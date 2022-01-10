MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A Federal district court in Melbourne overturned on Monday the Australian government's decision to revoke the Australian visa of world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, media reported.

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic to be released within 30 minutes of the ruling and for his passport be returned, the ABC news reported.

Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in Australian Open scheduled for January 17 in Melbourne but was detained by migration officers and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities canceled his visa, citing violations of the vaccination rules. Djokovic challenged the decision of the border authorities.