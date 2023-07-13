Australian Defense Chief Elusive About Jet Deliveries to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles was elusive on Thursday when asked about the prospects of his country giving Ukraine some of its disused aircraft as Kiev steps up demands for fighter jets.

"The situation around aircraft is pretty complicated. We will keep having the conversation with Ukraine around that, as we will around all the various requests that they've made," he told ABC Radio National.

Marles cited technology, timeliness and the ability of Ukrainian pilots to actually operate the planes as some of the concerns that came into play when Australia considered aircraft deliveries.

"That's why I say there is an ongoing discussion, which is an important one and has been a very thorough and fruitful one between ourselves and Ukraine. But the ultimate end of that discussion needs to be contributions which are practical and timely and are going to make a difference," he explained.

Western allies began pouring weapons into Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.