Australian Defense Department Fears Personal Data Theft After Cyberattack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Australian Department of Defence fears that employees' personal data may have been stolen after it was hit by a ransomware cyberattack, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The hackers targeted the ForceNet service, a communications platform used by the military, which is run by an external provider. The platform initially told the Australian Department of Defence that no data of current or former personnel appeared to have been compromised, the report said.

At the same time, the defense department believes that some personal data, such as dates of birth and dates of enlisting may have been stolen, a source familiar with the investigation told ABC, adding that the defense leadership is taking the matter "very seriously."

The ABC broadcaster noted that cyberattacks have become more frequent in recent weeks. In mid-October, a cyberattack on a private health insurance company Medibank exposed personal data of at least four million current customers from Australia.

