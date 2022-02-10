Australian Defense Minister Says China Supporting Labor Party in Upcoming Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday that China has decided to support Australia's opposition centre-left Labor party in the upcoming Federal elections.

Dutton's statement came shortly after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had criticized Labor leader Anthony Albanese for his alleged intention to tolerate economic coercion from Beijing.

"We now see evidence that the Chinese Communist Party has also made a decision about who they're going to back in the next federal election... and that is open and obvious. And they have picked this bloke (Mr Albanese) as their candidate," Dutton said in an address to parliament, as quoted by the Australian news.

In turn, opposition raised a point of order over Dutton's provocative statement. The defense minister responded that he had not made any allegations against Albanese.

"Mine was on a reflection of the Chinese government, the actions of the Chinese government, and that is the context in which I made the comment and it is perfectly in order," Dutton said, as quoted by the media.

The 2022 federal elections are expected to take place in Australia on or before May 21 to elect members of the 47th country's parliament.