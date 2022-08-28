Australian Defense Minister to Meet With Counterparts in UK, France, Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Australian Minister for Defence and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will meet with his counterparts in the UK, France and Germany from August 29 to September 1, the Australian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"This is the Deputy Prime Minister's first visit to these three countries since assuming office and is an important opportunity to reaffirm the (Australian Prime Minister Anthony) Albanese Government's commitment to strengthen Australia's defence ties with these key European partners," the ministry said in a statement.

Marles will also meet with members of the intelligence communities of the three countries and representatives of the production sector.

According to Marles, as quoted by the ministry, the situation in Ukraine has demonstrated "the importance of increasing cooperation with likeminded partners, both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific."