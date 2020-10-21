UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Detainee Charged With Espionage By Beijing Admits To Spying For China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:51 PM

Australian Detainee Charged With Espionage by Beijing Admits to Spying For China - Reports

Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Hengjun, who is detained in Beijing on charges of espionage, claimed to have spied on China's behalf for over a decade, Reuters reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Hengjun, who is detained in Beijing on charges of espionage, claimed to have spied on China's behalf for over a decade, Reuters reported Wednesday.

According to a confidential letter sent to his former teacher Feng Chongyi, seen by Reuters, Yang said he worked for China's Ministry of State Security for a decade from 1989 on stints in Hong Kong and Washington.

Detained in January 2019 but formally charged for spying for an unnamed country earlier this month, Yang said in the letter that the confession of his past was meant to preempt potential misinformation at his trial, according to Reuters.

Yang rose to relative prominence as a dissident pro-democracy political commentator and blogger but has been known to have been on Beijing's payroll in the past.

Rumors of his intelligence past had been a mainstay in his public persona, given that he has published a number of spy novels about a Chinese secret agent.

Yang attested to working in Hong Kong under the cover of a travel agent when it was still a UK colony in the 1990s, and then as a think-tank researcher in Washington DC.

Yang has become the latest point of contention between China and Australia, whose relationship is currently at a historical low. The two countries have been engaged in an escalating trade spat that threatens their mutual free trade agreement while Scott Morrison's conservative government has been leading the charge in calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and the behavior of authorities in the early stages of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Australia China Washington Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom January 2019 From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran-Russia-Turkey Deal to End Karabakh War Adds t ..

2 minutes ago

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponso ..

23 minutes ago

Ankara Condemns Armed Attack on Turkish Red Cresce ..

2 minutes ago

New START Extension A Lifeline, US, Russia Play 'P ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt launches 1st tourist restaurant at Giza pyra ..

2 minutes ago

UK Inflation Rate Rises to 0.5 Percent in Septembe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.