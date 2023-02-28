UrduPoint.com

Australian Division Of BAE Systems Announces New Vertical Take-off, Landing UAV

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Australian division of BAE Systems announced on Tuesday joint production of the first Australian vertical take-off and landing STRIX drone.

"BAE Systems Australia has teamed up with local industry to present Australia's first domestically designed, manufactured and armed VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) uncrewed air system (UAS)," the statement of the famous arms manufacturer published on its website said.

The statement also said that the new UAS will be able to carry a load up to 160 kilogram (353 Pounds) over 800 kilometer (497 miles), adding that the launched project will be completed by 2026.

The manufacturer added that the UAS will be used for various purposes including air-to-surface strikes, persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance with its vertical take-off and landing making an airfield unnecessary.

The new drone will accommodate a number of munition types including those currently used by the Australian Defense Force. BAE Systems will also provide Australia with a new reasonably priced precision guided munition, known as RAZER, which could be carried by STRIX.

