Australian economic advisor to Suu Kyi says detained in Myanmar: BBC

An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the BBC Saturday he had been detained in the country following a military coup

"I'm just being detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something. I don't know what that would be," Sean Turnell, a Macquarie University professor, told the broadcaster.