UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Economic Advisor To Suu Kyi Says Detained In Myanmar: BBC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:22 PM

Australian economic advisor to Suu Kyi says detained in Myanmar: BBC

An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the BBC Saturday he had been detained in the country following a military coup

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the BBC Saturday he had been detained in the country following a military coup.

"I'm just being detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something. I don't know what that would be," Sean Turnell, a Macquarie University professor, told the broadcaster.

Related Topics

San Myanmar

Recent Stories

Auger-Aliassime sets up Evans final in Melbourne

4 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Murray River Open and Great Ocean Road ..

4 minutes ago

Mominul ton helps Bangladesh set tough target for ..

4 minutes ago

Five Root double tons in 100 Tests

16 minutes ago

Libyan delegates elect temporary executive authori ..

16 minutes ago

IPDS and SCO Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbeki ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.