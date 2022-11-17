UrduPoint.com

Australian Economist Freed By Myanmar Junta In 'amazing Spirits': Australian PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Australian economist freed by Myanmar junta in 'amazing spirits': Australian PM

An Australian economist freed after more than 20 months imprisonment by Myanmar's junta is in "amazingly good spirits," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :An Australian economist freed after more than 20 months imprisonment by Myanmar's junta is in "amazingly good spirits," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

"I've just spoken to Sean Turnell, who has been released from 650 days of unfair, unjust imprisonment in Myanmar, and he has now landed and is well in Bangkok," Albanese told reporters at the APEC summit there.

Turnell, who was an adviser to the ousted government of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was "in amazingly good spirits," Albanese said.

"He was making jokes. He is from my electorate and apologised for not voting at the election. I assured him he wouldn't be fined." Turnell had saved the tote bags containing food hampers delivered to him by the Australian embassy, and would hang them over the bars of his cell, Albanese said.

This was so "he could see and the guards who were detaining him could see the Australian crest so that he could keep that optimism".

"The Australian crest of course with the kangaroo and emu," Albanese added.

Turnell was working as an adviser to Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup in February last year.

The first foreign national known to have been arrested following the February 1 coup, Turnell was in the middle of a phone interview with the BBC when he was detained.

"I've just been detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something, I don't know what that would be, could be anything at all of course," he told the broadcaster at the time.

The exact details of his alleged offence have not been made public, although junta-controlled state television has said he had access to "secret state financial information" and had tried to flee the country.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister San Bangkok Myanmar February TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Russian-Azerbaijani Trade, E ..

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Russian-Azerbaijani Trade, Economic, Energy Cooperation - ..

29 seconds ago
 Dr Akhtar Malik visits tehsil hospitals to inspect ..

Dr Akhtar Malik visits tehsil hospitals to inspect facilities

32 seconds ago
 UN Human Rights Office Welcomes Release of Politic ..

UN Human Rights Office Welcomes Release of Political Prisoners in Myanmar

34 seconds ago
 US Holds Russia Accountable for Cyberattacks Regar ..

US Holds Russia Accountable for Cyberattacks Regardless of Presence of Dialogue ..

36 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

21 minutes ago
 House Republicans to Launch Investigation into Bid ..

House Republicans to Launch Investigation into Biden's Business Dealings

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.