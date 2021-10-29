UrduPoint.com

Australian Embassy In Switzerland To Resume Work After 30-year Break In 2022

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Australian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Australia will reopen its embassy in Bern in 2022 after a 30-year pause to mark 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Australian and Swiss foreign ministers said on Friday.

"I am so pleased to announce that Australia will open our embassy in Bern, Switzerland, in 2022, strengthening the political, economic, strategic, cultural and scientific ties that unite our two countries. Importantly, our new embassy will enhance engagement between our countries to promote a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a video statement.

The head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, also recorded a video message in which he welcomed Australia's decision.

"Sixty years ago, Australia and Switzerland officially established diplomatic relations. A milestone in a shared history that has in fact lasted much longer. It is all the more gratifying that Australia is now once again present in Bern. Dear Australian friends, welcome to Switzerland," Cassis said.

In 1992, Australia closed its embassy in Bern for financial reasons. Since then, the only Australian diplomatic mission in the European country has been the consulate-general in Geneva.

