Australian Emergency Service Tells Sydney Suburb to Prepare for Evacuation Amid Floods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Residents of Picton, a town in greater Sydney, are advised to prepare for potential evacuation amid the danger of flooding in Australia's New South Wales (NSW), the State Emergency Service said Saturday.

"As a result of rising flood waters people within the Picton CBD should prepare to evacuate," the service said.

The weather situation in the area remains "volatile, dangerous & dynamic," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. Reduced visibility in heavy rain and flooded roads will make driving conditions dangerous across all suburbs on Saturday and early Sunday, so the weather service is urging extreme caution.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, Sydney's main water source Warragamba Dam has spilled over, with the water levels now rising in other waterways in the city.

Residents of NSW Mid-North Coast are on high alert tonight, with concerns the Macleay River may break out of its banks.

"The last time we got major floods in the NSW the weather event passed in two or three days, unfortunately this will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event, likely to rain until towards the end of next week on Thursday or Friday," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said as quoted by 9 news website.

According to Berejiklian, the SES responded to 4,000 callouts and 500 direct flood rescues in the past 24 hours.