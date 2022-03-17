Australian environment recovers from bushfires, drought: report

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia's national environmental health rating has more than doubled as a result of high rainfall.

According to the latest annual environmental snapshot, which was published by the Australian National University (ANU) on Thursday, the National Environmental Condition Score in 2021 was 6.9 out of 10.

It represents a significant improvement from three out of 10 in 2020, with improvements made in all eight states and territories.

The report found that the national average rainfall in 2021 was 542 millimeters (mm) -- the highest figure since 2016 and 10 percent above the 2000-2020 average.

As a result, urban water supplies increased for all major cities.

National carbon dioxide emissions were down 1.9 percent from 2020 and average temperatures were 0.18 degrees Celsius below the 2000-20 average, but 0.56 degrees Celsius above the 1961-90 average.

The number of days with a maximum temperature exceeding 35 degrees Celsius was the lowest since 2011.

"Above average rainfall and lower temperatures not seen for eight years have contributed to a strong further recovery of Australia's environment in 2021," Albert van Dijk, lead author of the study, said in a media release.

"We've seen strong signs of recovery in all states and territories thanks to low fire activity, eased drought conditions and good rainfall which replenished parched soils, improved vegetation and led to better growing conditions." Favorable conditions in the Great Barrier Reef helped the iconic landmark recover from three coral bleaching events in the previous five years, he added.

However, biodiversity continued to decline with an additional 34 species added to the Threatened Species List in 2021.

"It is a wake-up call that threatened species conservation needs to be taken more seriously, otherwise we risk further losses of our rich and unique biodiversity and the essential services they provide," Shoshana Rapley, a Ph.D. scholar from the ANU Fenner school for Environment and Society, said.

