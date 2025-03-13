Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was on Thursday found guilty in a Sydney court of taking part in the supply of cocaine.

After more than six hours of deliberations, a jury found the 54-year-old not guilty on a more serious charge of taking part in commercial-scale drug supply.

Police said the retired leg-spinner introduced his personal cocaine dealer to an associate in 2021.

The pair went on to organise a US$200,000 drug deal between themselves, police alleged.

Although MacGill was not involved in the subsequent transaction, the jury found him guilty of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, Sydney district court records show.

MacGill will be sentenced in May.

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008.

His career coincided with that of Shane Warne, widely recognised as the best spin bowler of all time.