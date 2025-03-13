Open Menu

Australian Ex-cricketer MacGill Found Guilty Of Cocaine Supply Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was on Thursday found guilty in a Sydney court of taking part in the supply of cocaine.

After more than six hours of deliberations, a jury found the 54-year-old not guilty on a more serious charge of taking part in commercial-scale drug supply.

Police said the retired leg-spinner introduced his personal cocaine dealer to an associate in 2021.

The pair went on to organise a US$200,000 drug deal between themselves, police alleged.

Although MacGill was not involved in the subsequent transaction, the jury found him guilty of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, Sydney district court records show.

MacGill will be sentenced in May.

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008.

His career coincided with that of Shane Warne, widely recognised as the best spin bowler of all time.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

13 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

13 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

14 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

14 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

14 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

14 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

14 hours ago

More Stories From World