Australian Ex-cricketer MacGill Found Guilty Of Cocaine Supply Charge
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was on Thursday found guilty in a Sydney court of taking part in the supply of cocaine.
After more than six hours of deliberations, a jury found the 54-year-old not guilty on a more serious charge of taking part in commercial-scale drug supply.
Police said the retired leg-spinner introduced his personal cocaine dealer to an associate in 2021.
The pair went on to organise a US$200,000 drug deal between themselves, police alleged.
Although MacGill was not involved in the subsequent transaction, the jury found him guilty of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, Sydney district court records show.
MacGill will be sentenced in May.
MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008.
His career coincided with that of Shane Warne, widely recognised as the best spin bowler of all time.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge5 minutes ago
-
Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine ceasefire bid, trade war to dominate as G7 diplomats meet6 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian system at breaking point as funding cuts force life-or-death choices: Top UN official36 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion1 hour ago
-
Agriculture minister discusses prospects for joint cooperation with Saudi Ajyal Petroleum, Energy Co ..1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid edge Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts Osh Oblast of Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Captain of cargo ship in North Sea crash is Russian3 hours ago
-
Bencic topples Gauff to book Indian Wells quarter-final with Keys3 hours ago
-
On the Mongolian steppe, climate change pushes herders to the brink3 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results10 hours ago