Open Menu

Australian Eyes $30m Fine For Social Media Flouting Under-16s Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Australian eyes $30m fine for social media flouting under-16s ban

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Social media companies could be fined more than US$30 million if they fail to keep children off their platforms, under new laws tabled before Australia's parliament Thursday.

The legislation would force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Failing to do so would mean fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32.5 million).

Australia is among the vanguard of nations trying to clean up social media, and the proposed age limit would be among the world's strictest measures aimed at children.

Details about how social media companies are expected to enforce the ban remain unclear.

The proposed laws would also include robust privacy provisions that require tech platforms to delete any age-verification information collected.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said Thursday that social media companies had a responsibility for the "safety and mental health" of Australians.

"The legislation places the onus on social media platforms, not parents or children, to ensure protections are in place," she said.

Some companies will be granted exemptions from the ban, such as YouTube, which teenagers may need to use for school work or other reasons.

Rowland said that messaging services -- such as WhatsApp -- and online gaming would also be exempt.

Related Topics

World Australia Parliament Social Media Facebook May YouTube Media From WhatsApp Million Instagram

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

9 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

9 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

9 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

9 hours ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

9 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

9 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

9 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

9 hours ago

More Stories From World