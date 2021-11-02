BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Australia's Fortescue Metals Group iron ore company announced a $8.4 billion investment in the production of hydrogen in Argentina following a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernande, the Latin American country's presidential office said on Monday.

"As part of COP26, the Australian company announced a ($8.

4 billion) investment in Argentina's hydrogen production," the office said in a statement, adding this will create additional 15,000 jobs in the field, as well as up to 50,000 jobs in related fields.

The province of Rio Negro is expected to become a global exporter of "green hydrogen" by 2030, with a production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes annually, the statement read.

It is assumed that the pilot stage of production in the amount of 35,000 tonnes will be launched in 2022, the office said.