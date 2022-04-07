- Home
- Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne Announces New Sanctions Against 67 Russians Over Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Australia announces new sanctions targeting 67 Russians over Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.
"Today, I am announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," Payne said in a doorstep comment ahead of NATO ministerial meeting.