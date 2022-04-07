Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne Announces New Sanctions Against 67 Russians Over Ukraine

Australia announces new sanctions targeting 67 Russians over Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Australia announces new sanctions targeting 67 Russians over Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," Payne said in a doorstep comment ahead of NATO ministerial meeting.