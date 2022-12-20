Australian Foreign Minister to Pay Official Two-Day Visit to China

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will pay an official two-day visit to China starting Tuesday and attend events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries.

Wong will travel to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese side to meet with the country's high-ranking officials and participate in the sixth Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, which was last held in 2018.

Wong's trip will come following the meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Chinese President Xi Jinping that took place at the G20 summit in November and was the first time the leaders of the two countries met since 2016.