Australian Foreign Ministry Says Direct Military Support to Ukraine 'Not on Table'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Friday that Australia has no intentions of rendering direct military support to Kiev amid alleged Russia's buildup at Ukrainian border, while reiterating Australia's commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty.

"I had a very good conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19, and very clearly reaffirmed Australia's support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity. I indicated that Australia would be prepared to consider requests in areas, in which we could assist Ukraine," Payne said in a press conference, following the Australia-UK consultations.

She added that no formal requests for assistance have been made by Kiev, stressing though that direct military support to Ukraine is not being considered.

"To be clear that is not about direct military support, that is not on the table from Australia's perspective, but we will work closely with Ukraine in the coming days and weeks in terms of challenges that they are dealing with," Payne clarified.

The Australia-UK consultations were held Friday as part of agenda of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's visit to Australia. The sides discussed the steps to be taken for "defending international rule-base order" amid "the rising assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and Russian aggression on the Ukraine border."

In the joint statement released after the meeting, Australia and the UK "expressed deep concern with Russia's military buildup" and urged Moscow to pursue diplomatic solution, taking steps to deescalate tensions.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed these claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.