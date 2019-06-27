UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Foreign Ministry Says Looking Into Reports On Citizen Detained In North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Australian Foreign Ministry Says Looking Into Reports on Citizen Detained in North Korea

MOSCOW/TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it was seeking clarification of reported detention of an Australian man in North Korea.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea ... The Department is urgently seeking clarification. Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment," the department said in a statement, as quoted by the local 9News outlet.

The outlet added that the statement concerned Alek Sigley, the only Australian student believed to be living in the Asian country.

According to media reports, Sigley, 29, is a fluent Korean speaker and is studying Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang.

The ABC news outlet reported that the Australian national's friends reported to the authorities that he was missing earlier this week.

Notably, last week, Sigley spoke with Sputnik about North Korean literature and cuisine. He has also communicated with The Guardian, alongside other western media outlet.

Sigley has told Sputnik that he planned to go from Pyongyang to Tokyo on July 18.

A Sputnik correspondent failed to reach Sigley by phone after the reports about his detention emerged.

Related Topics

Student Man Tokyo Pyongyang North Korea July Family Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 June 2019

17 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

10 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

10 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.