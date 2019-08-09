The former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs, has been appointed assistant high commissioner for protection to oversee the UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) protection work for refugees, the agency said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs, has been appointed assistant high commissioner for protection to oversee the UN Refugee Agency's ( UNHCR ) protection work for refugees , the agency said in a press release on Friday.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ms. Triggs today, and she is expected to take up her new position shortly. The roles of High Commissioner, Deputy High Commissioner, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, and Assistant High Commissioner for Protection together comprise the top four positions in UNHCR's senior management structure," the press release read.

The appointment of Triggs has been welcomed by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who said that she would bring to UNHCR "extensive expertise, knowledge and vast experience in international refugee protection."

Triggs will replace Austrian Volker Turk, who left UNHCR last month to serve as assistant secretary-general for strategic coordination at the United Nations in New York.