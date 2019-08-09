UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Gillian Triggs Appointed UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner For Protection

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:04 PM

Australian Gillian Triggs Appointed UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection

The former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs, has been appointed assistant high commissioner for protection to oversee the UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) protection work for refugees, the agency said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs, has been appointed assistant high commissioner for protection to oversee the UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) protection work for refugees, the agency said in a press release on Friday.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ms. Triggs today, and she is expected to take up her new position shortly. The roles of High Commissioner, Deputy High Commissioner, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, and Assistant High Commissioner for Protection together comprise the top four positions in UNHCR's senior management structure," the press release read.

The appointment of Triggs has been welcomed by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who said that she would bring to UNHCR "extensive expertise, knowledge and vast experience in international refugee protection."

Triggs will replace Austrian Volker Turk, who left UNHCR last month to serve as assistant secretary-general for strategic coordination at the United Nations in New York.

Related Topics

United Nations New York Refugee UNHCR Top

Recent Stories

Holidays of Wasa Multan maintenance staff canceled ..

1 minute ago

Eid security plan for North Karachi Association of ..

1 minute ago

Landslide blocks Naltar Road in GB

1 minute ago

Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen in K ..

1 minute ago

18 gangsters arrested in Lahore

14 minutes ago

2019 China Great Wall International Foto Week kick ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.