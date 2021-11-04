Australian goats to help bushfire prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australian firefighters have found surprising allies with a herd of goats munching their way through hectares of potentially flammable foliage in the state of New South Wales (NSW) in preparation for the nation's bushfire season

SYDNEY, Nov. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Australian firefighters have found surprising allies with a herd of goats munching their way through hectares of potentially flammable foliage in the state of New South Wales (NSW) in preparation for the nation's bushfire season.

About 40 four-legged "fireys" are taking part in a trial program run by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) throughout the state's rural west.

The goats, which are renowned for their versatile diets, eat a variety of grass, weeds, shrubs, tree branches, leaves and tall brush that cows and other grazing animals cannot stomach.

The environmentally friendly and economical team members nimbly devour about a quarter of a hectare of dense vegetation in about two weeks and they do so in all kinds of weather.

This makes them more versatile than conventional fire reduction methods, such as controlled burn offs or machines to clear undergrowth, which can only operate under certain conditions.

NSW RFS Superintendent Troy Porter told Xinhua on Thursday that the goats are "another valuable tool in our firefighting toolbox", adding that their main job qualification was "being hungry".

NSW Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said this may look like a novel solution, but it provides an important advantage in that it can be implemented rain, hail, or shine.

Elliott said the goat trial is among the recommendations that came from an inquiry following the devastating 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires.