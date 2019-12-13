Australian Government Appoints First Female Head of Intelligence Agency

The Australian government has appointed the first woman to serve as director-general of the country's biggest spy agency, the prime minister and defense minister said in a joint statement on Friday

Rachel Noble will head the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), which is responsible for intercepting foreign signals along with other security-related tasks.

"Ms Noble is the first woman to be appointed to lead ASD and she is the first woman to head a major intelligence agency in Australia.

Her appointment to this leadership role is a significant step forward for women in the national security sector and we congratulate her," Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds were quoted as saying in the statement.

Noble currently heads the Australian Cyber Security Center. According to the government, the appointee has all the necessary technical knowledge and a deep understanding of the ASD's role within the national intelligence services.

Noble will assume her new duties in February.