Australian Government Pledges to Invest $101Mln in NASA Moon, Mars Missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Australian government will invest 150 million of Australian Dollars ($101 million) in the NASA missions to explore the Moon and Mars, the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said Sunday.

"The [Australian Prime Minister Scott] Morrison Government is positioning Australia for lift-off with a $150 million investment into our local businesses and new technologies that will support NASA on its inspirational campaign to return to the Moon and travel to Mars," it said in a statement.

In particular, the Australian government is planning to support such projects as Project Artemis and the Lunar Gateway.

"We've partnered with the US in almost all of their missions to space for the last 60 years and this investment paves the way for the next 60. The growing amount of space sector work and innovation will also inspire the next generation to see the future of a career in these fields for the long term," the prime minister said, as quoted in the statement.

The prime minister added that the investment also aimed at creation of 20,000 extra jobs by 2030.

At US President Donald Trump's insistence, NASA set a 2024 deadline - four years earlier than originally planned - for the first human flight to the Moon since the final Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.