Australian Gov't Aims To Terminate Russian Lease For Embassy Near Parl't House - Albanese

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"Today, the government will introduce legislation to terminate the Russian Federation's lease for a proposed diplomatic presence just next to Parliament House. We anticipate this legislation will pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate this morning .

.. The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk posed by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House. We're acting quickly to ensure quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese told a news conference.

In May, the Russian Embassy in Australia said the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Notice of Termination of Lease issued by the National Capital Authority in August 2022 regarding the Russian Embassy construction site in Yarralumla was "invalid and of no effect."

