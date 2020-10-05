UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Gov't Announces 5.3-bln-USD Infrastructure Funding For COVID-19 Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:21 PM

Australian gov't announces 5.3-bln-USD infrastructure funding for COVID-19 recovery

The Australian government said will fast-track infrastructure projects worth billions of dollars to stimulate economic growth amid the COVID-19 recession

CANBERRA, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Australian government said will fast-track infrastructure projects worth billions of Dollars to stimulate economic growth amid the COVID-19 recession.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Monday announced a 7.5-billion-Australian Dollar (5.3-billion-U.S. dollar) investment in "shovel-ready" transport infrastructure projects to create thousands of jobs.

Morrison said the significant funding injection would pave the way for an infrastructure-led recovery from the coronavirus crisis and Australia's first recession since 1991.

"We have been working closely with state and territory governments to invest in the infrastructure that is ready to go and can help rebuild our economy and create more jobs," he said in a statement.

"These projects will keep commuters safe on the road, get people home to their loved ones sooner and provide better transport links for urban and regional communities.

"This investment through Tuesday's budget will boost the national economy and is part of our plan to support an estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across the nation." New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, is set to receive 2.7 billion Australian dollars (1.9 billion U.S. dollars) of the funding, and Victoria, the state hardest-hit by COVID-19 in the country, another 1.1 billion Australian dollars (790.1 million U.S. dollars).

According to the government, the projects will create jobs nationally and have flow-on benefits for other industries.

"We will draw on local businesses to stimulate local economies through these projects," McCormack said.

"Infrastructure means jobs, it means livelihoods, it means stronger local communities and it means building a better and more secure future for our nation."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Dollar Budget Road Victoria Wales From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Plans No Border ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 149,500 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

EU Aims to Seal Post-Brexit Deal Despite COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders ..

18 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 6,623,815, death to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.