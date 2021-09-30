UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Announces Budget Improvement Amid Recovery Impacted By COVID-19 Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:46 PM

Australian gov't announces budget improvement amid recovery impacted by COVID-19 lockdown

Australia's budget deficit for the last financial year was lower than expected and the recovery will be impacted by the current COVID-19 lockdowns in major cities, the government has revealed

CANBERRA, Sept. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australia's budget deficit for the last financial year was lower than expected and the recovery will be impacted by the current COVID-19 lockdowns in major cities, the government has revealed.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham on Thursday released the final budget outcome for 2020-21.

The report showed that the budget deficit on June 30, the end of the financial year, was 134.2 billion Australian Dollars (96.65 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 161 billion Australian dollars (115.95 billion U.S. dollars) forecast in May.

Frydenberg said that the creation of jobs was the key factor in Australia's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"What is driving this improvement to the budget bottom line is more people in work and less people on welfare," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Australia Budget Birmingham May June From Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

22 minutes ago
 PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC project ..

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

31 minutes ago
 Tornado damages Australian homes, power lines

Tornado damages Australian homes, power lines

1 minute ago
 IPL's Delhi back Ashwin after Warne's 'disgraceful ..

IPL's Delhi back Ashwin after Warne's 'disgraceful' jibe

1 minute ago
 Glowing tributes paid to renowned intellectual Sha ..

Glowing tributes paid to renowned intellectual Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.