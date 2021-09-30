Australia's budget deficit for the last financial year was lower than expected and the recovery will be impacted by the current COVID-19 lockdowns in major cities, the government has revealed

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham on Thursday released the final budget outcome for 2020-21.

The report showed that the budget deficit on June 30, the end of the financial year, was 134.2 billion Australian Dollars (96.65 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 161 billion Australian dollars (115.95 billion U.S. dollars) forecast in May.

Frydenberg said that the creation of jobs was the key factor in Australia's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"What is driving this improvement to the budget bottom line is more people in work and less people on welfare," he told reporters.