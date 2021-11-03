Lawyers representing Australia's resources minister, Keith Pitt, said the government's actions leading up to a federal court case with environmental consultancy group Environment Center NT were "regrettable."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Lawyers representing Australia's resources minister, Keith Pitt, said the government's actions leading up to a Federal court case with environmental consultancy group Environment Center NT were "regrettable."

The environmental consultant took the Australian government to court, amid its decision to frack the Beetaloo Basin, located in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), despite warnings that it would raise Australia's carbon emissions up by 13%, the Guardian said. Prior to the hearing, Pitt signed a $21 million contract with Empire Energy, an oil and gas company, to frack the basin.

Pitt's representative lawyer, Tom Howe, noted that the government's actions in signing the contract with Empire ahead of the court hearing were wrong.

"What the commonwealth should have done when the opportunity to enter the contracts was brought forward was to write to the applicant and give them notice, reasonable notice of that so that they could make an application for interlocutory relief.

.. That should have happened and it didn't and that was quite regrettable conduct that involved a departure from model litigant standards," Howe said as quoted by the newspaper.

Howe, however, denied accusations that the government had signed the contract with Empire as a means to defeat the court case.

In the federal court case, brought forth by Environment Center NT, the consultant accused Pitt of failing to fully consider the environmental impacts of fracking.

Ahead of the court case, government law firms promised Environment Center NT that Morrison's government had no immediate plans to sign the fracking contracts with Empire, however, did end up signing them in September anyway.

A decision in court denied the environmental consultant a court order that would prevent the signing of further such agreements until this case was solved, the newspaper added.