UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision To Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:05 PM

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

Lawyers representing Australia's resources minister, Keith Pitt, said the government's actions leading up to a federal court case with environmental consultancy group Environment Center NT were "regrettable."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Lawyers representing Australia's resources minister, Keith Pitt, said the government's actions leading up to a Federal court case with environmental consultancy group Environment Center NT were "regrettable."

The environmental consultant took the Australian government to court, amid its decision to frack the Beetaloo Basin, located in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), despite warnings that it would raise Australia's carbon emissions up by 13%, the Guardian said. Prior to the hearing, Pitt signed a $21 million contract with Empire Energy, an oil and gas company, to frack the basin.

Pitt's representative lawyer, Tom Howe, noted that the government's actions in signing the contract with Empire ahead of the court hearing were wrong.

"What the commonwealth should have done when the opportunity to enter the contracts was brought forward was to write to the applicant and give them notice, reasonable notice of that so that they could make an application for interlocutory relief.

.. That should have happened and it didn't and that was quite regrettable conduct that involved a departure from model litigant standards," Howe said as quoted by the newspaper.

Howe, however, denied accusations that the government had signed the contract with Empire as a means to defeat the court case.

In the federal court case, brought forth by Environment Center NT, the consultant accused Pitt of failing to fully consider the environmental impacts of fracking.

Ahead of the court case, government law firms promised Environment Center NT that Morrison's government had no immediate plans to sign the fracking contracts with Empire, however, did end up signing them in September anyway.

A decision in court denied the environmental consultant a court order that would prevent the signing of further such agreements until this case was solved, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Hearing Australia Lawyers Company Oil September Gas From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

7 minutes ago
 Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on ..

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

1 minute ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

5 minutes ago
 Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collaps ..

Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collapse

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Pe ..

Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Per Month Due to Sanctions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.