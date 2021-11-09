UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Reveals Future Fuels Strategy To Cut Transport Emissions

Tue 09th November 2021

Australian gov't reveals future fuels strategy to cut transport emissions

CANBERRA, Nov. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Australian government has published its long-awaited Future Fuels and Vehicles Strategy to cut transport emissions by increasing the uptake of vehicles deploying new energy.

The strategy, released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor on Tuesday, includes plans for a network of charging and hydrogen refuelling stations across the country.

It estimates there will be 1.7 million electric vehicles on Australian roads by 2030 with no subsidies, tax incentives or sales targets that would make them more affordable.

"Reducing the total cost of ownership through subsidies would not represent value for the taxpayer, particularly as industry is rapidly working through technological developments to make battery electric vehicles cheaper," the strategy said.

