UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't To Allocate $35 Mln To Protect Koalas, Restore Their Habitats

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Australian Gov't to Allocate $35 Mln to Protect Koalas, Restore Their Habitats

The Australian authorities will invest a record of $35 million in enhancing the long-term protection of koalas and restoration of their natural habitats, the government said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The Australian authorities will invest a record of $35 million in enhancing the long-term protection of koalas and restoration of their natural habitats, the government said on Saturday.

"Our $50 million (US $35 million) investment will enhance the protection of koalas by restoring koala habitat, improving our understanding of koala populations, supporting training in koala treatment and care, and strengthening research into koala health outcomes," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, according to the governmental press statement.

The funds will be allocated within the next four years, in particular, for projects on health and habitat protection of koalas and for developing the National Koala Monitoring Program.

The projects will engage "the best of the best researchers, land managers, veterinarians and citizen scientists" to take care of koalas as part of the initiative, Morrison said, as quoted by the press service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Best Million

Recent Stories

'Good news': Disgruntled Burkina workers welcome c ..

'Good news': Disgruntled Burkina workers welcome coup

25 seconds ago
 School teacher shot at injured by unknown motorcyc ..

School teacher shot at injured by unknown motorcyclists; dies in LGH

27 seconds ago
 Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics tea ..

Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics team

2 minutes ago
 China Media Group releases multilingual song for B ..

China Media Group releases multilingual song for Beijing Winter Olympic

2 minutes ago
 US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip ..

US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip Shortage - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>