MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The Australian authorities will invest a record of $35 million in enhancing the long-term protection of koalas and restoration of their natural habitats, the government said on Saturday.

"Our $50 million (US $35 million) investment will enhance the protection of koalas by restoring koala habitat, improving our understanding of koala populations, supporting training in koala treatment and care, and strengthening research into koala health outcomes," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, according to the governmental press statement.

The funds will be allocated within the next four years, in particular, for projects on health and habitat protection of koalas and for developing the National Koala Monitoring Program.

The projects will engage "the best of the best researchers, land managers, veterinarians and citizen scientists" to take care of koalas as part of the initiative, Morrison said, as quoted by the press service.