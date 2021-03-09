Australian Health Minister Hospitalized 2 Days After COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt has been taken to hospital with a suspected infection, two days after he received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday, citing the minister's office.

On Sunday, Hunt, together with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Secretary of Health Department Brendan Murphy, received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"His condition is not considered to be related to the vaccine," the office said, as quoted in the report.

Australia has confirmed 29,061 COVID-19 cases, with 909 deaths, according to the country's Health Department.