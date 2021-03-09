UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Health Minister In Hospital With Suspected Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Australian health minister in hospital with suspected infection

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was admitted to hospital due to suspected infection, according to the federal government on Tuesday

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was admitted to hospital due to suspected infection, according to the Federal government on Tuesday.

A statement from his office said he is "being kept overnight for observation and is being administered antibiotics and fluid." Hunt received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the weekend.

The statement said his condition "is not considered to be related to the vaccine".

About a fortnight ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took the lead to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Hunt was the third ministerial-level official of the Australian federal government to take a leave recently, following Defense Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Christian Porter.

Reynolds and Porter had been involved in separate scandals of rape allegation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead Christian From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malala will produce dramas, children series and do ..

9 minutes ago

Courts to remain closed on March 11

2 minutes ago

All Pakistan Inter-University Cricket Final Round ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Knows About Proposal to Punish for Misinfo ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Start Mass Inoculation of Population With ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 60 new COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.