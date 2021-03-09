Australian Health Minister In Hospital With Suspected Infection
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was admitted to hospital due to suspected infection, according to the federal government on Tuesday
A statement from his office said he is "being kept overnight for observation and is being administered antibiotics and fluid." Hunt received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the weekend.
The statement said his condition "is not considered to be related to the vaccine".
About a fortnight ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took the lead to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
Hunt was the third ministerial-level official of the Australian federal government to take a leave recently, following Defense Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Christian Porter.
Reynolds and Porter had been involved in separate scandals of rape allegation.