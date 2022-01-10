UrduPoint.com

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering scrapping Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's entry visa again after a court overturned the cancellation on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering scrapping Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's entry visa again after a court overturned the cancellation on Monday.

Hawke's spokesperson said in a statement that "it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke's discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation."

"The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Speculation was rife on Monday that Hawke would forgo that right after time for Djokovic's re-arrest following his release from detention ran out.

Several outlets reported that a decision would come on Tuesday at the earliest.

The 34-year-old, who is not vaccinated against the new coronavirus, had his visa revoked after he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic was accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after being cured from the disease in December.

