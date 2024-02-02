Open Menu

Australian Inflation Falls To 2-year Low

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) -- Australia's rate of inflation fell to its lowest level in over two years at the end of 2023, official figures have revealed.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) this week, the consumer price index (CPI) - Australia's headline measure of inflation - rose by 0.

6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 spanning from the start of October to the end of December - half the 1.2 percent rise in the previous three-month period.

It marks the lowest quarterly CPI rise since the first quarter of 2021.

In the 12 months to the end of December, the CPI rose by 4.1 percent, the ABS said, down from a peak annual rise of 7.8 percent in the year to December 2022.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Thursday that economists had forecast quarterly inflation of 0.8 percent and an annual figure of 4.3 percent.

