Australian Inmates Spell Out BLM Amid Prison Fight - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Australian inmates spelled out BLM on the ground using materials, in a reference to the Black Lives Matter anti-racism movement, during unrest in Sydney's Long Bay prison on Monday, media said. 

A spokesperson for the Corrective Services New South Wales (CSNSW) was cited as saying by the ABC broadcaster that the incident was preceded by two drug-related fights in the exercise yard.

"There is no indication the unrest was related to the Black Lives Matter protests," the spokesperson said.

Other inmates prevented the guards from entering the yard to stop the fights, prompting the staff to throw canisters of tear gas over the fence. ABC published aerial images of the yard showing officers in riot gear standing over handcuffed prisoners lying facedown on the ground. 

Your Thoughts and Comments

