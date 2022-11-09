UrduPoint.com

Australian Insurance Company Medibank Says Customer Data Stolen, Leaked By Hackers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Australian private health insurance company Medibank announced on Wednesday that hackers began to spread customers' personal data stolen from its systems.

On Monday, the company refused to pay ransom to hackers, who, according to Medibank's investigation, seized the name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address for about 9.7 million current and former customers. In some cases, the stolen data includes passport numbers.

"Medibank has today become aware that the criminal has released files on a dark web forum containing customer data that is believed to have been stolen from Medibank's systems," the company said in a statement.

The company's market value fell by 1.6 billion Australian Dollars ($1.1 billion) following the cyberattack on October 12.

The Australian government, including the cybersecurity center and the Federal police, is investigating the incident, Medibank noted.

According to a survey by the Australian National University, at least 6.4 million Australians had their personal data stolen and exposed in cyberattacks over the past year.

