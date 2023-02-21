Australian Intelligence 'Busier Than Ever' Over Increased Foreign Interference - ASIO Head

Australian intelligence has been "busier than ever before" due to the high level of foreign interference, espionage and terrorism threats, which surpass that of the September 11 attacks, the Cold War and the rise of the Islamic State caliphate (banned in Russia), Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) chief Mike Burgess said Tuesday.

In his annual threat assessment speech, Burgess noted that foreign interference has surpassed terrorism as a threat and has become ASIO's "principal security concern."

"This means ASIO is busier than ever before. Busier than any time in our 74 year history. Busier than the Cold War; busier than 9/11; busier than the height of the caliphate," Burgess said.

Australia has been facing "an unprecedented challenge from espionage and foreign interference," the intelligence chief added. He noted that he was not convinced that Australia, as a nation, was fully aware of the damage that espionage and foreign interference inflicted on the country's various spheres of life, including its economy, security and politics.

Burgess said his agency has detected and eliminated "the hive" of spies working for foreign intelligence in the past 12 months.

The ASIO chief has not named any of the countries allegedly involved in the intervention attempts, saying only that the "variety of governments conducting espionage will surprise you."