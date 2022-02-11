UrduPoint.com

Australian Intelligence Says Prevented China From Interfering In Elections - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 06:47 PM

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) claims to have thwarted a conspiracy to "sponsor" candidates of the New South Wales Branch of the opposition Australian Labor Party and suspects China of an attempt to interfere in the 2022 federal elections, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday

According to the outlet, ASIO chief Mike Burgess said on Wednesday that many foreign countries were targeting the Australian government but did not mention any specific country.

At the same time, ABC reported that an Australian businessman with a close relationship with China had operated as a "puppeteer" in funding Labor candidates.

According to the media, the ASIO provided information on the failed attempt to both Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

"I have spoken to Mr Burgess today (on Friday) and he has reaffirmed that he has not raised concerns about any of my candidates," Albanese said, as quoted by the media.

On Thursday, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told parliament that China had decided to support the opposition center-left Labor party in the upcoming federal elections.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied all allegations and stressed that Beijing does not meddle in Australia's internal affairs and has never interfered in them.

The 2022 federal elections are expected to take place in Australia on or before May 21 to elect members of the country's 47th parliament.

