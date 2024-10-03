Open Menu

Australian Int'l Student Visa Applications Plummet Amid Gov't Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The number of visa applications by international students to study in Australia has fallen by half following a government crackdown to reduce the country's migrant intake.

According to Department of Education figures published by Nine Entertainment newspapers on Thursday, there were 15,270 international student visa applications lodged from overseas in August, down from 30,703 in August 2023.

In July, 18,697 offshore students applied for visas to study in Australia, compared to 36,207 in the same month in 2023.

It comes after the government more than doubled the application fee for international student visas from 710 Australian Dollars (487.4 U.S. dollars) to 1,600 Australian dollars (1,098.4 U.S. dollars) from July 1.

The government in August announced it would cap new international student enrolments at universities and vocational education providers at 270,000 in 2025 as part of a broader strategy to cut Australia's record-high migrant intake.

The new data revealed that visa applications from India -- the second-biggest source country for international students in Australia -- fell by 66.4 percent from a combined 13,047 in July and August 2023 to 4,383 in the same period in 2024.

Applications from the Philippines fell from 5,126 to 849 and those from Pakistan from 4,234 to 616.

Visa applications from China -- the largest source country of international students in Australia -- fell by less than 10 percent between 2023 and 2024.

The peak body for universities, Universities Australia, in August warned that the government's proposed student cap would cost the nation's economy billions of dollars and result in thousands of job losses in the higher education industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Education China Student Job Same Philippines July August Visa From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From World