Australian Lawmaker Denies Being Suspect In China Links Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Australian Lawmaker Denies Being Suspect in China Links Investigation

Shaoquett Moselmane, a Labor member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, whose office and home were raided by federal police last week, has denied being a suspect in an investigation into his alleged links to the Communist Party of China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Shaoquett Moselmane, a Labor member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, whose office and home were raided by Federal police last week, has denied being a suspect in an investigation into his alleged links to the Communist Party of China.

On Friday, media reported that the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) was probing allegations that Chinese government agents could have infiltrated the office of Moselmane, who is known for his open support for Beijing's policies, to influence Australia's politics. Moselmane was swiftly suspended from the party.

"The investigation is linked to other people allegedly advancing the goals of a foreign government, namely the People's Republic of China ... I am under no illusion that this is a serious investigation. The first of its kind, precedents will be set and lives changed. Let me tell you, I have done nothing wrong.

I have done nothing wrong. I have never jeopardised the welfare of our country or our people," Moselmane said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The politician added that he had been told he was not a suspect in the investigation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the probe into the allegations against the politician "extremely serious." According to the Australian leader, he was briefed on it on Thursday and advised that national security agents take action.

The raids came a week after Morrison declared that Australian organizations, service providers and critical infrastructure were being subjected to attacks from a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor." He declined to specify what country was responsible.

The ABC broadcaster reported, citing unnamed former officials, that it is most likely to be China. Beijing has strongly refuted the claims.

