Australian Lawmaker's Home Raided Over Suspected Links To China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Australia's Federal police raided the home of Shaoquett Moselmane, a Labour member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, on Friday in connection with his alleged links to the Communist Party of China, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) is probing allegations that Chinese government agents could have infiltrated the office of the politician, who is known for his open support for Beijing's policies, to influence Australia's politics.

Moselmane has swiftly been suspended from the party.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the probe into the allegations against the politician "extremely serious.

" According to the Australian leader, he was briefed on it on Thursday and advised that national security agents take action.

The raids come a week after Morrison declared that Australian organizations, service providers and critical infrastructure are being subjected to attacks from a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor." He declined to specify what country is meant.

The ABC broadcaster reported, citing unnamed former officials, that it is most likely to be China. Beijing has strongly refuted the claims.

