Australian Lawmakers to Consider Law on National Sanctions Against Human Rights Abusers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Australian House of Representatives said on Wednesday that parliament would consider a law that will allow Canberra to impose national sanctions against people responsible for human rights violations.

"An inquiry by a Joint House and @AuSenate Committee will examine whether Australia should adopt legal measures to impose sanctions upon individuals who commit gross human rights abuses. Submissions are now open," the House of Representatives wrote on its Twitter page.

According to Chair of the Human Rights Sub-Committee Kevin Andrews, the inquiry will provide an opportunity for setting the Australian approach to combating human rights abuses.

"Australia's efforts to combat human rights abuses are broad, and the ability to impose sanctions against individuals who hold assets in Australia and commit gross human rights abuses abroad is a valuable tool in fighting such abuses," Andrews said, as quoted by the House of Representatives.

He stressed that parliament would also study the international practices of sanctioning those responsible for human rights violations, particularly the US Magnitsky Act.

"A thorough examination of our current regime and how it compares internationally, particularly with the United States' Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act will enable any strengthening measures to be implemented and to ensure our regime is functioning effectively," the lawmaker added.

The US Congress adopted the Magnitsky Act in 2012 following the 2009 death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky, who investigators ruled had died of natural causes in prison due to complications caused by diabetes and a heart problem.

In 2016, Congress expanded the legislation by adopting the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual � regardless of nationality � implicated in human rights abuses or corruption. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, have adopted similar legislation.